Advertisement

Airtel, Vi get fresh spectrum, improvement in 4g network expected

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 02, 2021 6:44 pm

Latest News

Airtel and Vi have acquired spectrum bands worth crores as the two-day spectrum auction concludes
Advertisement

As a part of the spectrum auction, both Airtel and Vi have acquired their spectrums for the networks. Bharti today said that it has acquired 355.45 MHz spectrum across Sub GHz, mid band and 2300 MHz bands for a total consideration of Rs 18,699 crores in the latest spectrum auction conducted by the Department of Telecom, Government of India. This gives Airtel the most formidable spectrum holdings in the country.

 

Airtel has now secured Pan India foot print of Sub GHz spectrum that will help improve its deep indoor and in building coverage in every urban town. In addition, this precious spectrum will also help improve its coverage in villages by offering the superior Airtel experience to an additional 90 million customers in India. 

 

Through this auction, Airtel has also decisively strengthened its mid band and capacity spectrum holdings that will help it provide an exceptional customer experience at marginal capex.  All of the spectrum will enable Airtel to deliver 5G services in future, as per the company. 

 

Advertisement

On the other hand, Vodafone Idea Ltd has acquired spectrum in India’s five telecom circles in the auction for 4G wireless service, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. The company did not disclose the quantity of spectrum bought or the financial details of the transaction. 

 

Vodafone said it entered this auction, which started on Monday, holding the largest quantum of spectrum with a small fraction due for expiry.  “We have used this opportunity to optimise spectrum holding post-merger (of Vodafone India Ltd and Idea Cellular Ltd in August 2018) to create further efficiencies in few circles… The spectrum we have acquired in 5 circles will help us enhance our 4G coverage and capacity, enabling superior digital experience for our customers," the company said.

 

The company said it expects that a large quantum of spectrum will be made available for 5G services at fair prices to enable operators to roll out the technology rapidly.

 

In an interesting development, on Monday, communications, electronics and information technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government will soon make an announcement on 5G trials. However, no details were given regarding the timeline for the auction of spectrum in the 3,300-3,600MHz bands, that are reserved by the sector regulator for 5G.

Vi introduces unlimited Night-time data at no extra cost

Vodafone Idea offering double data benefits on Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599 prepaid plans, launches Wi-Fi calling in Delhi

Airtel gains maximum ported subscribers from other operators in 2020

Airtel provides the fastest mobile network experience in India: Report

Latest News from Bharti Airtel

You might like this

Tags: Airtel Vodafone

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vi introduces Rs 51, Rs 301 prepaid plans with health insurance benefits

Reliance Jio launches five data plans starting from Rs 22 for JioPhone users

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies