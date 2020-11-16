Advertisement

Xiaomi phones going into a bootloop, Operators are not at fault

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 16, 2020 2:01 pm

Airtel users are facing a bug in Xiaomi phones which is causing the phones to go into a bootloop. Airtel has provided a tweak in its app.
A strange issue for users who are using Xiaomi or Redmi devices, with Indian SIM from operators like Airtel, Vodafone and jio, is being reported where smartphones are going into bootloop. A bootloop is a state in which your device constantly reboots and results in the device becoming unusable. 

 

 Harmeen Mehta, Airtel's Global CIO, has said that the company is working with Mi India to fix crashing and other issues that some Airtel India users are experiencing with the Xiaomi phones.

 

Airtel has confirmed that the issue is from Xiaomi's end and a fix should be provided by 'tomorrow'. Meanwhile, Airtel is providing a tweak in its Airtel Thanks App which the users can find after opening the app. 

 

Airtel users have taken to the web to report that their devices are stuck in a boot loop after encountering a “Find Device Closed Unexpectedly” error. 

 

Xiaomi has noticed this issue before with its devices regarding the bootloop and released a statement soon after, saying, "It has come to our notice that Mi & Redmi devices are showing an error, causing unwanted rebooting of the device. It has been observed that certain lines of code are misbehaving during an app update. While we are working on fixing the issue with the App developer and rolling out a permanent update by early next week, we have put temporary containment measures in place, over the last 36 hours."

 

"This fix may need consumers to get their devices flashed at a service centre. At Mi India, customer experience is the topmost priority and we regret the inconvenience caused to them. As a committed brand, our endeavour is to continue delivering on our consumer expectations, thereby offering best user experience to everyone", the statement concluded. 

