Airtel upgrades mobile network on Uttar Pradesh (East)

Airtel said that it has upgraded its mobile network in Uttar Pradesh (East) to deliver the best network experience for its customers.

Airtel has deployed an additional 5 MHz spectrum in the 900 MHz band, with a 3.2 MHz in the 1800 MHz band and 20 MHz in the 2300 MHz band, along with advanced network software tools across its network state to bolster high-speed data capacity significantly. The deployment will strengthen an already superior network for Airtel customers across the state.

It will enable improved network availability and data speeds along with better coverage inside homes and buildings in cities and urban areas. The deployment also allows Airtel to offer wider coverage along highways and rail routes and increase footprint in villages as more people access high-speed data services.

Airtel had acquired the 28.2 MHz spectrum for Uttar Pradesh (East) during the recent auctions conducted by the Government of India. With this fresh spectrum, Airtel has the largest spectrum bank of 72.2 MHz in Uttar Pradesh (East). With its diverse spectrum holdings across 2300/2100/1800/900 bands, the company is well-positioned to serve the growing demand for high-speed data services and its network is fully ready for 5G.

Shailendra Singh, CEO, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Bharti Airtel said, “We are aggressively expanding our network in Uttar Pradesh (East) by investing in new spectrum and network upgrades to provide a world-class service experience to our customers. We are driven by the vision to provide ubiquitous connectivity to our rural and urban customers alike. Airtel now has the largest spectrum bank in Uttar Pradesh (East) and our future ready network is well positioned to meet the surging demand for high speed data.”

Following the pandemic, the adoption of the work from home, online classes, video streaming has witnessed a massive surge. Airtel’s intervention to build additional capacities will go a long way in helping customers stay connected.

Airtel has also deployed advanced network technologies and tools such as pre-5G Massive MIMO, 4G Advanced, and Carrier Aggregation to speed up high-speed network capacity and coverage.