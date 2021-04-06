Advertisement

Airtel transfers 800 MHz Spectrum to Reliance Jio in 3 circles

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 06, 2021 8:47 pm

Latest News

Airtel announced the transfer agreement of the 800 MHz spectrum to Jio in 3 circles for Rs 1037.6 crores.
Advertisement

Bharti Airtel today announced an agreement with Reliance Jio Infocomm to transfer the ‘Right to Use’ of Airtel’s 800 MHz spectrum in Andhra Pradesh (3.75 MHz), Delhi (1.25 MHz) and Mumbai (2.50 MHz) to Jio. The agreement is subject to statutory approvals. 

 

Through this agreement, Airtel will receive a consideration of Rs 1037.6 crores from Jio for the proposed transfer. In addition, Jio will assume future liabilities of Rs 459 crores relating to the spectrum.  

 

Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel said: “The sale of the 800 MHz blocks in these three circles has enabled us to unlock value from spectrum that was unutilised. This is aligned to our overall network strategy". 

 

Advertisement

"With the enhanced spectrum footprint, especially contiguous spectrum, and superior infrastructure deployed, RJIL has further increased its network capacity," Jio said in a statement. 

 

In related news to Airtel, the operator recently announced that it has partnered with Apollo 24/7 to offer a wide range of e-healthcare services to its customers as part of their exclusive Thanks benefits. These exclusive benefits can be unlocked by eligible customers through the Airtel Thanks app. Airtel Platinum customers will get 12 months membership to Apollo Circle while Airtel Gold customers will get 3 months membership at no cost.

 

As per Airtel, this is a one of its kind program that makes healthcare access simpler through digital technologies including online consultation, diagnostics, pharmacy, and wellness.

DoT to say no to network equipment from China and other non-friendly countries

OnePlus Nord N10 successor renders surface, reveal with 6.49-inch display, side-mounted fingerprint scanner

JioBook laptop, Jio 5G Android smartphone to be launched at AGM 2021: Report

Airtel joins hands with Apollo 24/7 to provide healthcare services

Latest News from Airtel

You might like this

Tags: Reliance Jio Airtel

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Airtel joins hands with Apollo 24/7 to provide healthcare services

Vodafone Idea hikes prices of Rs 598, Rs 699 postpaid family plans

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies