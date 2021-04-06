Advertisement

Airtel joins hands with Apollo 24/7 to provide healthcare services

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 06, 2021 10:08 am

Airtel has partnered with Apollo 24/7 to provide healthcare services through its Airtel Thanks program
Bharti Airtel today announced that it has partnered with Apollo 24/7 to offer a wide range of e-healthcare services to its customers as part of their exclusive Thanks benefits. These exclusive benefits can be unlocked by eligible customers through the Airtel Thanks app. Airtel Platinum customers will get 12 months membership to Apollo Circle while Airtel Gold customers will get 3 months membership at no cost.

 

As per Airtel, this is a one of its kind program that makes healthcare access simpler through digital technologies: 

 

Online Consultation: Virtual Consult top doctors and specialists from Apollo at best rates

 

Diagnostics: Online test booking along with home sample collection facility

 

Pharmacy: Home delivery of medicines with cashback benefits  

 

Wellness: Exclusive access to ‘UR Life’ platform for wellness engagement and contents

 

How can Airtel customers activate their complimentary Apollo Circle membership?

 

  1. Airtel Thanks users (Gold & Platinum) can go to “Discover Thanks” section in the app.

  1. Click on Apollo Circle benefit.

  1. Choose Start Free trial.

  1. Enter mandatory registration info which leads to a confirmation page.

  1. The user will be redirected to the Apollo 24/7 app to start using their subscription. 

 

Antony Jacob, Chief Executive Officer, Apollo 24|7 said, “With Airtel we would like to strengthen our vision towards healthier India. Airtel shares our constant drive for innovation and quality customer experience, and we are truly happy to partner with them to take our digital health services a step further. I am confident every Airtel user will have best in class access to quality healthcare from Apollo".

