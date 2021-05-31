Airtel to provide free vaccination for all of its frontline staff and partners

Airtel has decided that it will provide free vaccination to all of its frontline staff at over 35 special camps set across the nation

Advertisement

The second wave of COVID-19 has taken the nation by a storm. Brands are making efforts towards improving the situation in the country and are also taking care of their employees. In light of this situation, Airtel has announced that it will help its frontline staff to get vaccinated at its own camps.

Airtel wrote a letter to its employees stating the vaccination will be done free of cost for all the frontline employees at special camps being organised by Airtel at 35 locations across India. Alternately, these frontline staff can get vaccinated on their own and Airtel will reimburse the cost subject to submission of the vaccination certificate and original bill.

Airtel has tied up with Apollo Hospitals to vaccinate its employees and associates. But now, the company is extending this free vaccination initiative to all the frontline staff such as Customer Relations Executives and Field Sales Executives.

Advertisement

"We have always gone the extra mile to care for our partners, who are an integral part of the Airtel Family. This year, we extended a special Covid insurance cover to all frontline associate and partner employees including Airtel store staff and Field Sales Executives (FSE), who are out there serving customers" the letter read.

Airtel recently also announced special benefits for low-income customers on its network to help them stay connected during the ongoing pandemic. As a one-time gesture, Airtel will give the Rs 49 pack free of cost to over 55 million low income customers.

The pack offers a talktime of Rs 38 and 100 MB data with a validity of 28 days. Through this gesture Airtel will empower over 55 million customers, mostly in rural areas, to stay connected and have access to critical information when needed.