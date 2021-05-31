Advertisement

Airtel to provide free vaccination for all of its frontline staff and partners

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 31, 2021 3:41 pm

Latest News

Airtel has decided that it will provide free vaccination to all of its frontline staff at over 35 special camps set across the nation
Advertisement

The second wave of COVID-19 has taken the nation by a storm. Brands are making efforts towards improving the situation in the country and are also taking care of their employees. In light of this situation, Airtel has announced that it will help its frontline staff to get vaccinated at its own camps. 

 

Airtel wrote a letter to its employees stating the vaccination will be done free of cost for all the frontline employees at special camps being organised by Airtel at 35 locations across India. Alternately, these frontline staff can get vaccinated on their own and Airtel will reimburse the cost subject to submission of the vaccination certificate and original bill.

 

Airtel has tied up with Apollo Hospitals to vaccinate its employees and associates. But now, the company is extending this free vaccination initiative to all the frontline staff such as Customer Relations Executives and Field Sales Executives.

 

Advertisement

"We have always gone the extra mile to care for our partners, who are an integral part of the Airtel Family. This year, we extended a special Covid insurance cover to all frontline associate and partner employees including Airtel store staff and Field Sales Executives (FSE), who are out there serving customers"  the letter read. 

 

Airtel recently also announced special benefits for low-income customers on its network to help them stay connected during the ongoing pandemic. As a one-time gesture, Airtel will give the Rs 49 pack free of cost to over 55 million low income customers. 

 

The pack offers a talktime of Rs 38 and 100 MB data with a validity of 28 days. Through this gesture Airtel will empower over 55 million customers, mostly in rural areas, to stay connected and have access to critical information when needed.

Airtel announces special benefits for its customers during the ongoing pandemic

Airtel deploys 5MHz spectrum in 1800 band in Tamil Nadu

Airtel deploys additional 15 MHz Spectrum - 5 MHz in 1800 band and 10 MHz in 2300 band in Kerala

Latest News from Airtel

You might like this

Tags: Airtel

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Airtel deploys additional 15 MHz Spectrum - 5 MHz in 1800 band and 10 MHz in 2300 band in Kerala

Airtel deploys 5MHz spectrum in 1800 band in Tamil Nadu

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies