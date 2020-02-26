  • 12:40 Feb 26, 2020

Airtel rolls out new international roaming experience, brings new IR packs

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 26, 2020 11:54 am

The company has revealed that users can use Airtel Thanks app to check the real-time usage of their international roaming packs.
Bharti Airtel has announced that it is introducing new International Roaming (IR) experience for its customers. The company has introduced a slew of features to use its mobile services during international travel. 

 

The company has revealed that users can use Airtel Thanks app to check the real-time usage of their international roaming packs. The feature is available for both prepaid and postpaid customers. Furthermore, Airtel postpaid customers can enable or disable IR service with just one click through Airtel Thanks app. 

 

The telecom operator has further revealed that one can pre-book IR packs up to 30 days and use it later. The pack validity will start only after they connect to an international mobile network. This feature is already available to Airtel Postpaid customers. The brand has also introduced new global packs which cover the most travelled countries.

 

To start with Global packs of prepaid customers, it has introduced Rs 1199 and Rs 799. Airtel has also revealed that it will soon bring Travel Unlimited Global Pack for both postpaid and prepaid customers that come with a price tag of Rs 4,999 pretty soon. To start with Rs 1199 prepaid plan, users will get 1GB of data along with 100 minutes of incoming and outgoing calls to India and host country. The pack comes with a validity of 30 days and users will also get unlimited incoming SMS. 

 

Moving on, the Rs 799 IR pack comes with 100 minutes of incoming and outgoing calls to India and host country along with unlimited incoming SMS. The pack is validity for 30 days. Lastly, the Rs 4999 plan comes loaded with 1GB of data per day. The plan comes unlimited incoming calls along with 500 minutes of outgoing calls to India and the host country. Furthermore, users will get unlimited incoming SMS for 10 days.

 

