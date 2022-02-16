Airtel revises Rs 2999 prepaid recharge plan with OTT benefit

Bharti Airtel has revised its annual prepaid recharge plan of Rs 2999. The plan now offers a new over-the-top (OTT) platform benefit for its subscribers.

Airtel Rs 2999 plan Details

The Airtel Rs 2999 plan comes with a validity of 365 days and it offers 2GB of daily data. So in total you get 730GB of high-speed data for the entire validity period. Apart from data, the plan also offers unlimited calling means local and STD calling to any network within India. There are 100 SMS per day in the plan also.

The plan will now offer Disney+ Hotstar Mobile benefit worth Rs 499 for free. This plan had the same benefits earlier, but this Disney+ Hotstar Mobile benefit was not included in the plan.

Apart from these benefits, the Rs 2999 plan also brings Airtel Thanks benefits to its subscribers as well. The Airtel Thanks benefit includes Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition free trial for one month, Wynk Music, Shaw Academy, FASTag cashback of Rs 100, and more.

The revised plan is now listed on the Airtel website as well as app. The revision was first spotted by TelecomTalk.

Meanwhile recently, Bharti Airtel, CEO, Gopal Vittal said that Airtel is set for another tariff hike this year. However, he revealed that the hike won’t be in the next three to four months. The full impact of the revised mobile tariffs will be visible in the fourth quarter.

“I do expect a tariff hike sometime in 2022. I don’t think it’s going to happen in the next 3-4 months because the SIM consolidation and growth needs to come back but I do expect another round of tariff increase. Of course, it got to be determined by the competitors’ dynamics. We would not hesitate to lead just as we have done in the recent past,” Gopal Vittal said.