Airtel renews is pan-India managed network operations partnership with Ericsson

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 21, 2020 12:39 pm

The company has revealed that the three-year deal will include launching Ericsson Operation Engine for Airtel in 2020.
Bharti Airtel has today announced that it has renewed its agreement with Ericsson to provide pan-India managed network operations through Ericsson Operations Engine.

 

The company has revealed that the three-year deal will include launching Ericsson Operation Engine for Airtel in 2020. Ericsson will deploy the latest automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to enhance Airtel’s mobile network performance and customer experience. Ericsson will also manage Airtel’s network operations centre and field maintenance activities across India.

 

Ericsson will also provide Network Optimization Services with its AI-enabled Cognitive Software Suite. The company claims that this will provide a better customer experience. The agreement builds on the 25-year collaboration between Ericsson and Airtel in India and will use Ericsson’s global capabilities in AI-based data-driven automated technology upgrades to boost Airtel’s network performance and operational efficiency.

 

Randeep Sekhon, Chief Technology Officer, Bharti Airtel, says: “We are pleased to strengthen our deep partnership with Ericsson as part of our vision to build a future ready network that enables world-class experience for our customers. We are confident these new technologies will enable us to serve the emerging data requirements of customers in a digitally connected India.”

 

Nunzio Mirtillo, Head of Ericsson Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, says: “Ericsson Operations Engine consolidates our position as the industry leader in network managed services. With more than 300 global contracts, Ericsson has proven capabilities in managing and operating multi-vendor and multi-technology networks. This agreement demonstrates the continued confidence in our products and end-to-end solutions in Bharti Airtel’s network and IT operations. We will continue to develop data-driven insights to deliver enhanced performance focused on end-user experience.”

 

