  • 11:56 Feb 17, 2020

Advertisement

Airtel pays Rs 10,000 crore as part of AGR Dues, Vodafone Idea looking for loans

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 17, 2020 11:05 am

Latest News

Vodafone Idea is reportedly looking to dip into its modest reserves and tap short-term loans to pay part of AGR dues.
Advertisement

Bharti Airtel has revealed that it has paid Rs 10,000 as part of AGR Dues on Monday. Vodafone Idea is reportedly looking to dip into its modest reserves and tap short-term loans to pay part of AGR dues. 

 

Airtel said that it has deposited Rs 10,000 as part of its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues to the government. The company has paid an amount of Rs 9500 crore on behalf of Bharti Airtel and Telenor India along with an amount of Rs 500 crore on behalf of Bharti Hexacomm, reports The Economic Times. The company further added that it is completing its self-assessment and it will pay the rest of the amount before the next hearing of Supreme Court. The hearing is scheduled to take place on March 17. 

 

Moving on, Vodafone Idea is looking to tap on its reserves and it is also planning to take short-term loans to pay a part of the AGR dues it owns to the government. “The company is working towards determining a sizeable number in accordance with the Supreme Court directive. However, the promoters, Aditya Birla group and Vodafone Group Plc, will not infuse any additional capital and the entire payment will be arranged by the company from its existing reserves and a potential short-term loan," a source close to the development told The Mint

 

Advertisement

The apex court, on October 24, ordered Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and other telecom players to pay the AGR dues by January 23. The telecom operators have to pay over 1.47 lakh crore to the government. Bharti Airtel has to pay Rs 35,586 crore to the government, while Vodafone Idea has to pay Rs 50,000 crore by the said. Tata Teleservices has to pay Rs 14,000 crore.

SC rejects Airtel, Vodafone Idea and other telecom players plea to review AGR adjustment

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices approach SC, seeks time to pay AGR dues

Airtel launches 4 new International Roaming plans

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: Idea Airtel Vodafone

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

BSNL Bharat AirFibre service live in six states

BSNL revises Rs 999 prepaid plan, now offers more validity

Airtel launches 4 new International Roaming plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Top Features

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies