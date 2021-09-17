Airtel Payments Bank launches ‘Rewards123Plus’ Digital Savings Account

Subsequent to the launch of its flagship Rewards123 savings account, Airtel Payments Bank today announced the launch of Rewards123Plus digital savings account variant. In addition to the assured benefits on different types of digital transactions, it also offers a one-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

Customers can digitally open or upgrade to Rewards123Plus through the banking section on the Airtel Thanks app. The process is simple and can be completed within minutes from anywhere in the country. Even wallet customers can now enjoy the benefits Rewards123Plus.

Customers can get Rewards123Plus at an annual fee of INR 499 only and enjoy an array of benefits for a year:

Disney+ Hotstar Subscription – 1 Year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription (worth Rs. 499)

Load Money benefit – Flat INR 10 cashback once per month on adding money via UPI (minimum transaction amount INR 1,000)

Payment Benefits – Flat INR 30 cashback once per month on payments for mobile prepaid recharges, mobile post-paid, broadband, landline, and DTH bill payments (minimum payment amount INR 225)

The savings account customers will also get 6% interest on balances between INR 1 lakh – 2 lakhs, Zero minimum balance, and unlimited deposits with Auto-Sweep Facility.

Once the Airtel customer has opened or upgraded to Rewards123Plus, they can log in to the Disney+ Hotstar website or app using their registered number to activate the subscription. With this subscription, customers can access the wide library of Disney+ Hotstar comprising international and local content in eight languages along with LIVE streams of the biggest sporting tournaments including the upcoming IPL 2021 which starts on September 19.

Steps to upgrade to Rewards123Plus digital account: