Airtel Payments Bank Launches India’s 1st Eco-Friendly Debit Cards: A Green Revolution in Banking

Airtel Payments Bank debit card comes in two variants - The personalised Classic Card and the Insta Classic Card

By The Mobile Indian Network
Airtel Payments Bank became the first Indian bank to launch a debit card made from eco-friendly material. This move aligns with the bank’s commitment to sustainability within the financial sector.

The debit cards will be made from r-PVC, a certified eco-friendly material. Adoption of this material will impact environmental preservation in the following ways:

Carbon Emission: Each batch of 50,000 r-PVC cards will reduce 350 kgs of carbon emissions.

Hydrocarbon Usage: Production of r-PVC cards will result in a 43% decrease in hydrocarbon consumption.

Water Conservation: The bank will conserve 6.6 million litres of water per batch of r-PVC cards.

Card Variants and Offers

Airtel Payments Bank debit card comes in two variants – The personalised Classic Card and the Insta Classic Card.

Availability: The Personalised Card can be ordered through the Airtel Thanks app, and the Insta Card will be at select banking points.

Offers: The cards include e-commerce benefits of up to INR 10,000 and One Dines in Indian cities.

Upcoming Plans

The bank has stated that it will introduce more cards made from eco-friendly materials. Airtel Payments Bank’s launch of debit cards from eco-friendly material is a step towards sustainable banking practices in India. The initiative aligns with environmental concerns and adds value to the customer experience.

