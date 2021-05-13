Airtel Payments Bank launches DigiGold service on its platform

Airtel Payments Bank has partnered up with SafeGold to provide Digital Gold services on its platform

Advertisement

As part of its growing bouquet of digital services, Airtel Payments Bank today launched DigiGold in partnership with SafeGold. With DigiGold, Airtel Payments Bank’s savings account customers can invest in 24K gold using the Airtel Thanks app. Customers can also gift DigiGold to their family and friends, who have a savings account with Airtel Payments Bank.

The gold purchased by customers is stored securely by SafeGold at no additional cost and can be sold through Airtel Thanks app at any time in a matter of few clicks per the company. There is no minimum investment value requirement and customers can start with as low as one rupee.

Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, Chief Operating Officer, Airtel Payments Bank, said, “DigiGold is the latest addition to our neo-banking proposition of simple, secure, and value-driven products. Our customers can now invest in gold through a seamless digital journey on our app. We also plan to introduce Systematic Investment Plans to enable customers to invest regularly."

Advertisement

SafeGold offers customers 24K gold ascribing to international quality standards. It combines the convenience of the internet with the safety of a SEBI registered Trustee, and more security than traditional gold purchases.

Airtel recently also announced Rewards123 account. The Rewards123 account is designed to offer consistent value, with assured rewards on different types of digital transactions throughout the year. The new savings bank account gives multiple benefits to users with an annual earnings of upto Rs 960.