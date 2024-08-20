Airtel Payments Bank Enables Face Match Security Feature for Savings Bank Account Users

Airtel Payments Bank has unveiled Face Match, a security enhancement feature designed to safeguard customer accounts. Face Match, as per the company, “uses sophisticated machine learning algorithms to calculate a threat score for each savings bank account user based on multiple inputs and signals ranging from user behaviour, transaction pattern & location, historical data of similar pattern, device and mobile app-based signals.”

The company says that if a user surpasses this threat score, their Airtel Payments Bank account is secured with Face Match to prevent potential fraudulent transactions. The user will immediately receive a notification on their registered mobile number, notifying them that Face Match has been activated, thereby instructing them to complete a quick verification using the link in the notification to proceed with their transactions.

The link then redirects them to the Face Match section of the Airtel Thanks app, where the user simply needs to take a selfie, which is then compared to the original photo from their onboarding process using advanced facial recognition and liveliness checks.

A successful match allows the user to continue their transactions, while an unsuccessful match prompts them to visit a nearby banking point for biometric verification. This process ensures that only the account holder can perform transactions, maintaining user control and enhancing security.

“As the digital banking landscape evolves, customers are increasingly vulnerable to fraudsters who exploit security gaps to commit crimes such as conduit account frauds, account takeovers, and money laundering. Face Match is designed to address these challenges effectively and at scale,” said Airtel in a press release.

Airtel enabled e-KYC via face authentication for digitally opening an Airtel Payments Bank back in September last year. It allowed users to open an account digitally with the Airtel Payments Bank, using face Biometrics as e-KYC, within minutes from anywhere in the country. Airtel Payments Bank was the first bank in the country to test this facility on its mobile app, said the company at the time.