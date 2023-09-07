Airtel Payments Bank to enable e-KYC via Face Authentication: How it works?

Airtel has announced that it will soon enable e-KYC on its Payments Bank platform through face authentication. It will allow users to open an account digitally with the Airtel Payments Bank, using face Biometrics as e-KYC, within minutes from anywhere in the country. Airtel Payments Bank is the first Bank in the country to test this facility on its mobile app, says the company.

How does it work?

Airtel says that the new facility will allow users to open an account digitally just by undertaking face authentication e-KYC. The authentication will be processed using the mobile application developed by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Airtel further explained that such type of KYC facility uses AI/ML-based Face Authentication RD Application, which helps in the prevention of fraudulent activities. It does so by crosschecking an individual’s photo with the image captured in Aadhaar and allows secure customer onboarding.

Until now, if a customer wished to open an account with Airtel Payments Bank digitally on the Airtel Thanks app, users had to go through the process of Video KYC. Now, the bank has already made e-KYC based on Face Authentication live at its Banking points. The Airtel Thanks App will gain this facility by end of the year 2023 so users will be able to open the bank account at the comfort of their homes.

Airtel Payments Bank’s recent developments

Airtel Payments Bank has been continuously introducing new features to its services of late. Back last month, it became the first Indian bank to launch a debit card made from eco-friendly material. The debit cards will be made from r-PVC, a certified eco-friendly material.

Airtel Payments Bank debit card comes in two variants – The personalised Classic Card and the Insta Classic Card. The Personalised Card can be ordered through the Airtel Thanks app, and the Insta Card will be at select banking points.

In March 2023, it announced its partnership with IPPB. It noted that it is also the first telecom company in the world that serves as a Business Service Provider (BSP) for WhatsApp. With this partnership, Airtel enabled IPPB customers to seamlessly connect with the bank on WhatsApp and avail a host of banking services, including – doorstep service requests, locating the nearest Post Office and much more.