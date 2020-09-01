Airtel partners with PepsiCo to give up to 2GB of data to its customers

The company has revealed that consumers can redeem the offer up to 3 times on every unique mobile number.

Bharti Airtel has today announced its partnership with PepsiCo to provide a new digital experience for all Airtel prepaid customers. Under this partnership, customers would get up to 2GB of data with the purchase of LAY’S, Kurkure, Uncle Chipps and Doritos packs.

PepsiCo India and Airtel have joined hands to offer customers up to 1 GB free data with Rs 10 pack and 2 GB free data with Rs 20 pack of PepsiCo products including LAY’S, Kurkure, Uncle Chipps and Doritos. To avail the benefit, consumers can simply check the free data voucher code printed behind the snack pack and go to Airtel Thanks app - ‘My Coupons’ section and enter the voucher to claim the data offering. Once the user has availed their code, the data can be redeemed immediately or at a later date of convenience and requirement till January 31, 2021. Once redeemed, the data will remain available for three days in the customer’s Airtel account.

Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said: “At Airtel, we are obsessed about offering our customers the best network experience. We are thrilled to partner with PepsiCo India to help all their customers experience our award winning 4G data services. This also gives us the opportunity to reward our loyal customers with complimentary data and unlock a world of digital experiences on Airtel Thanks when they buy their favourite packet of snack.”

