Airtel partners with Nokia to launch open cloud-based VoLTE network in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 06, 2020 1:27 pm

The company claims that it is the largest cloud-based VoLTE network in India as it will support over 110 million customers.
Bharti Airtel has announced that it has partnered with Nokia to launch an open cloud-based Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) network in India. The company claims that it is the largest cloud-based VoLTE network in India as it will support over 110 million customers. 

 

The cloud-based VoLTE deployment allows Airtel to provide its mobile customers faster and more reliable, cost-efficient call connectivity. The solution has been deployed to all 22 telecom circles in the country. The technology uses Commercial Off-the-Shelf IT hardware with cloud-based Virtual Network Functions (VNFs), which consumes less power and space compared to the traditional 2G/3G Circuit Switched legacy core.

 

Nokia’s VoLTE solution enables Airtel to free up spectrum by ramping down its 3G network, allowing the operator to utilize the freed-up spectrum to deploy 4G/LTE services for better speed and capacity.

 

As part of its cloudification strategy, Airtel will also deploy Nokia’s CloudBand Infrastructure Software with the aim to create new revenue opportunities for 5G and internet-connected devices. CloudBand will enable Airtel to lay the foundation for 5G networks and deliver new digital services with greater ease, flexibility and agility and ensure a reliable and high-performing network for delivering improved customer experience. CloudBand is an open, scalable, flexible platform that will allow Airtel to adapt network capacity in accordance with changing consumption patterns in real-time and in a cost-efficient manner.

 

Randeep Sekhon, CTO of Bharti Airtel, said: “We are delighted to deepen our strategic partnership with Nokia to build a future-ready and agile network. The country’s largest open cloud-based VoLTE network is a major milestone in Airtel’s journey. Our objective is to reap the benefits of cloud solutions to simplify our architecture and enable faster delivery of innovative services, ultimately delivering enhanced customer experience.”

 

Bhaskar Gorti, President of Nokia Software and Nokia Chief Digital Officer, said: “Nokia is very pleased to expand our partnership and support Airtel’s digital transformation journey. Nokia’s carrier-grade cloud software solutions drive simplicity and flexibility and will further strengthen Airtel’s solid 5G network foundation and transition to innovative digital solutions that are customer and experience centric.” 

 

