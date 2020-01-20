Airtel partners with Google Cloud to offer G Guite to businesses in India

Airtel will offer G Guite to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in India as part of its integrated ICT portfolio.

Bharti Airtel has announced its partnership with Google Cloud to provide integrated solutions to Indian businesses.

Under this partnership, Airtel will offer G Guite to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in India as part of its integrated ICT portfolio. The G Suite comes with different applications like Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar and more. It is designed with real-time collaboration and machine intelligence to help people work smarter and safer. Airtel serves over 2,500 large businesses and over 500,000 SMBs and technology startups across India.

Commenting on the partnership, Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel said, “Airtel and Google Cloud have a shared vision of delighting customers with great products. India, with its growing economy and adoption of digital services, offers one of the biggest opportunities to serve customers with innovative solutions. We are pleased to further strengthen our deep relationship with Google Cloud and build products and services aimed at transforming Indian businesses.”

Meanwhile, Airtel announced the launch of a new prepaid plan, which comes bundled with life insurance cover. The operator has introduced a Rs 179 prepaid plan with in-built life insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh.

The company has partnered with Bharti AXA Life Insurance for this offer. Airtel says that the insurance cover is available to all customers aged 18-54 years and requires no paperwork or medical test. The policy or Certificate of Insurance will be instantaneously delivered digitally and a physical copy of the insurance can be provided on request.