Airtel introduces Rs 179 prepaid plan with life insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh

Airtel has added a life insurance cover to Rs 179 plan. Customers don't have to do any paperwork work the policy.

Bharti Airtel has announced the launch of a new prepaid plan, which comes bundled with life insurance cover. The operator has introduced a Rs 179 prepaid plan with in-built life insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh.

The company has partnered with Bharti AXA Life Insurance for this offer. Airtel says that the insurance cover is available to all customers aged 18-54 years and requires no paperwork or medical test. The policy or Certificate of Insurance will be instantaneously delivered digitally and a physical copy of the insurance can be provided on request.

Coming to the prepaid plan benefits, Rs 179 pack offers unlimited calling to any network along with 2 GB data and 300 SMS. The pack comes with a validity of 28 days.

This is not the first time Airtel has bundled life insurance with its prepaid plan. Previously, it introduced a Rs 279 prepaid plan with similar benefits.

The Airtel Rs 279 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days and it offers 1.5GB data per day, 100 SMS messages and unlimited voice calls. It also brings the term life insurance from HDFC Life as well as additional benefits such as four-week courses from Shaw Academy, access to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream App Premium membership. Customers will also get a Rs 100 cashback on purchasing a FASTag. This plan also comes with Rs 4 lakh term life insurance from HDFC Life.

Meanwhile, Airtel has announced that its Wi-Fi Calling has already crossed one million users. It is now available to Airtel mobile customers across India.

The service can now be accessed by Airtel mobile customers over any Home or Public Wi-Fi network. Over 100 smartphone models across 16 brands are now compatible with Airtel Wi-Fi Calling.