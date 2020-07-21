Airtel offers Xstream Box at a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500 to its broadband users

The company is also offering a discount on its Smart STB for Airtel Thanks users as well.

Bharti Airtel has announced that it is offering its latest smart set-top box (STB), the Airtel Xstream Box, at a refundable security deposit for its Xstream broadband customers. The company is also offering a discount on its Smart STB for Airtel Thanks users as well.

Starting with the broadband users, multiple have received a notification about the new Xstream Box offer on their Airtel Thanks application. Under this offer, Airtel Xstream broadband users can opt for the Airtel Xstream box at a refundable deposit of Rs 1,500.

This means users will get the STB at said price and it will be refunded the user returns it back to the company. Furthermore, customers have to pay a sum of Rs 1951, which includes the security deposit along with a one month package of 129 channels. Interestingly, the company is also offering three months of Zee5 subscription along with one year of warranty with the latest offer.

Furthermore, the company is also offering a discount on Airtel Xstream Box for Airtel Thanks app users. The Smart STB comes with a price tag of Rs 3,639, however, the company is giving it a discounted price of Rs 2,249 to Airtel Thanks customers.

Meanwhile, Airtel has stopped offering Zee5 Premium subscription with its range of prepaid plans in India. However, there is one prepaid plan which still comes with the Zee5 subscription, and that is the newly launched Rs. 289 prepaid plan. Till now, the subscription was offered to all Airtel Thanks users who recharged with Rs 149 and above unlimited recharge plans. Both the Airtel website and the Airtel Thanks app have removed the Zee5 Premium subscription add-on from all of its prepaid plans.