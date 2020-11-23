Airtel launches two educational DTH channels for Class 6 to 12 students

Airtel and Vedantu have joined hands to launch 2 new educational channels available exclusively on Airtel DTH service for teaching and helping students of Class 6 to Class 12

Airtel Digital TV, the DTH arm of Bharti Airtel and Vedantu, an interactive online learning platform for students, today announced a partnership under which, two dedicated DTH channels – Vedantu Materclasses – will be available exclusively to the 17 million Airtel Digital TV customers at an affordable price of Rs. 4 per day. The channels will cater to students from Classes 6 to 10 and Classes 11 to 12 respectively and will cover Maths and Science.

With the introduction of these 2 channels, Airtel and Vedantu 'want to make quality education accessible to students across India by leveraging the deep reach of Airtel'.

The learning will be delivered by a faculty including graduates from IIT and AIIMS with proven track records in teaching. The medium of teaching will be a mix of English and Hindi with plans underway to add regional language content, wherever possible.

Commenting on the partnership, Sunil Taldar, CEO & Director, DTH Business, Bharti Airtel, said: “We are delighted to partner with Vedantu to democratise high-quality education by making it highly affordable and accessible through the home TV. The TV screen is evolving beyond entertainment to becoming a hub for interactive education and learning that can be delivered in a safe and affordable manner, especially in these unprecedented times".

"We are confident that this service will be well received by students and parents and education on TV will become a permanent feature which will benefit millions of students", he added.

Vamsi Krishna, CEO & Co-Founder, Vedantu, commented, “Having established Vedantu as the unanimous choice for LIVE online learning in the metros and key cities, our next mission is to make our highly curated teachers and content available to a vast majority of Indian students. As a brand we are going the extra mile to make quality education accessible. Our partnership with Airtel DTH is in this direction and we are delighted to use our collective strengths to sustain India’s learning needs in smaller towns and villages.”

As per the companies, both of them believe that with their deeper penetration, 'the home TV screen will provide a ubiquitous medium through which to impart knowledge and bridge the gap between quality teachers and students'.

Airtel says that 11 hours of fresh interactive content will be available daily to students with repeat telecast for students who missed the class or want to revise the content. To make the learning more engaging, the classes will also include interactive quizzes to which students can respond to using the TV remote.