Airtel launches three new prepaid plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Airtel is making the digital entertainment experience of its customers more exciting with its Mobile and Home Broadband plans that come bundled with a free 1-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Airtel has introduced three new prepaid plans that come with high-speed data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, along with the subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. These plans come in convenient denominations. They let users stay connected and enjoy unlimited premium content and LIVE TV on India’s leading network for video experience.

All Airtel Postpaid plans starting Rs 499 and above come with a free 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription (worth Rs. 499) as part of a wide range of Airtel Thanks benefits.

All Airtel Xstream Fiber plans above Rs 999 offer FREE 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Super subscription (worth Rs 899) as part of a wide range of Airtel Thanks benefits. In addition, Airtel Xstream Fiber offer speeds up to 1 Gbps, unlimited data, unlimited calling and advanced WI-FI routers that connect up to 60 devices.

In addition to the above plans and benefits, all Airtel users also benefit from directly purchasing the Disney+Hotstar subscription of their choice from Airtel shop with the convenience of either getting it added to their monthly postpaid bill or upfront payment via multiple payment modes.

Airtel customers can avail free unlimited access to Disney+ Hotstar library, which offers more than 100,000 hours of engaging content. With a Disney+ Hotstar subscription, users get access to LIVE coverage of major global sporting events, including the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) and T20 World Cup, exclusive new Hotstar Specials series in up to eight local languages.

They can also access blockbuster film releases under the Hotstar Multiplex banner, STAR India network’s serials before their television premiere, an extensive collection of Disney’s beloved library titles, as well as a robust slate of Disney+ originals.