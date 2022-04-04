Airtel launches Rs 296 and Rs 319 prepaid plans with month long validity

Airtel has launched two new recharge plans of Rs 296 and Rs 319 for its subscribers. The Airtel Rs 296 repaid recharge plan comes with 30-day validity. The Rs 319 plan is valid for one complete month.

These two plans were announced after Jio launched the Rs 259 prepaid plan in India recently. Also, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) directed telecom providers to offer at least one plan with 30 days validity for customers.

Airtel Rs 296 Plan Benefits

The plan is valid for 30 days. It offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day. Further there is a total of 25GB data available in the plan.

On the other hand, the irtel Rs 319 plan comes with one month validity. It also offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day and 2GB data per day. Post 2GB data usage on any given day, the speed will be reduced to 64Kbps.

Both the Airtel plans also offer a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, three months of Apollo 24×7 Circle, and a Rs 100 cashback on FASTag. Further, there is also free access to Wynk Music and free Hellotunes with unlimited changes.

Last week, Reliance Jio launched the Rs 259 prepaid recharge plan with a ‘calendar month validity’. This plan offers 1.5GB of 4G data access, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day and access to Jio apps.

After TRAI direction, Vodafone Idea has also introduced Rs 327 and Rs 337 plans which offer a validity of 30 and 31 days respectively. Both the new prepaid plans offer unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day. The Rs 327 prepaid recharge plan a total of 25GB of data. The Rs 337 plan, on the other hand, offers 28GB of data. Apart from these benefits, the pans also offer complimentary subscription to Vi Movies and the TV app.