Airtel launches new Wi-Fi routers that can connect with up to 60 devices simultaneously

Airtel Xstream Fiber has launched new high-speed Wi-Fi routers that can connect up to 60 devices concurrently

Airtel Xstream Fiber has launched new high-speed Wi-Fi routers that can connect up to 60 devices concurrently over a single FTTH connection. With speeds up to 1 Gbps, Airtel Xstream Fiber’s FTTH network ensures that Homes with many smart devices don't face blank spots in their house.

"To highlight the superior concurrency and multi-device usage on Airtel Xstream Fiber, the brand has even launched a new marketing campaign “Connectivity for up to 60 devices at once” - highlighting the superfast speeds available with its fiber connections", says Airtel.

The new router helps solve the buffering issue in most houses where multiple smart devices are connected to the router and are using the bandwidth.

The Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 3999 monthly plan offers unlimited data at 1gbps speed and comes with a complimentary upgrade to a High-Speed Wi-Fi router. The 4x4 Wi-Fi route ensures the actual delivery of 1GBPS speeds. It can be essential for online gaming and animation users to work from home and study from home or small offices with multiple concurrent users.

The cheapest Rs 499 plan from Airtel offers unlimited internet with up to 40mbps speeds and unlimited local/STD calls. It only offers an Airtel Xtream Premium subscription and an Xstream DTH box with 1 Month HD pack. With the Rs 999 plan, though, you get all the same benefits along with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, Prime Video subscription and up to 200mbps speeds.