Airtel launches its 4G network in 26 villages in Ladakh

The operator has revealed that the services are live in 26 villages in Ladakh.

With this, Airtel has become the first operator to bring high-speed mobile broadband to these villages. With this, one shall now Airtel 4G services in Beyama, Apati, Derchiks, Lalung, Akchamal, Barchey, Lamsusando, Yogmakharbu, Sanjak, Silmo, Garkon, Yourbaltak, Khaltse, Skur Buchan, Damkhar, Dah, Tia, Leido, Takmachik, Skinding, Hemmis Shyk Pachan, Achinathang, Dragoo, Garkone, Batalik and Hanuthang.

Airtel’s 4G services will give a boost to the local community and enable local residents to enjoy digital services like HD quality video streaming, fast downloads and uploads, high speeds internet browsing on Airtel’s 4G network.

Manu Sood, Hub CEO – Upper North, Bharti Airtel, said, “This is a New Year gift from Airtel to the people of Ladakh. We are pleased to bring cheers to thousands of locals in Ladakh with the launch of our 4G & 2G services and bring 26 new villages on the world map for 4G. We remain committed to the Government’s Digital India vision and will continue to invest in Ladakh.”

Airtel was the first operator to launch 4G services in Ladakh’s Leh, Kargil & Dras in Dec 2017. The expansion also marks the second anniversary of the launch of 4G services in the region by Airtel.

Meanwhile, the company has also introduced Rs 279 and Rs 379 prepaid plans in the country. The Airtel Rs 279 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days and it offers 1.5GB data per day, 100 SMS messages and unlimited voice calls. It also brings the term life insurance from HDFC Life as well as additional benefits such as four-week courses from Shaw Academy, access to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream App Premium membership. Customers will also get a Rs 100 cashback on purchasing a FASTag. This plan also comes with Rs 4 lakh term life insurance from HDFC Life.

The Airtel Rs 379 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 84 days and it offers 6GB high-speed of total data access, 900 SMS messages, and unlimited voice calls. Like Rs 279 plan, this plan also offers benefits like four-week courses from Shaw Academy, access to Wynk Music and premium content through Airtel Xstream. Here also, customers get Rs 100 cashback on purchasing a FASTag.