Airtel Launches In-flight Roaming Packs Starting At Rs 195: All Details

Bharti Airtel, one of India’s leading telecommunications service providers, today introduced in-flight Roaming plans for customers that will allow them to stay connected while on-board a flight. Customers can now enjoy high-speed internet browsing, calling and a host of other activities while thousands of feet above-ground.

Airtel says that customers subscribed to roaming packs priced at Rs 2997 for prepaid and Rs 3999 for postpaid and above will automatically enjoy the in-flight roaming benefit at no additional cost. Airtel has introduced in-flight offerings including voice, data and SMS services with their in-flight plans which start from Rs 195.

For both prepaid and postpaid customers, the plans remain identical. The in-flight plans from Airtel are priced at Rs 195, Rs 295 and Rs 595. They provide 250MB, 500MB, and 1GB data, respectively. These three plans offer 100 voice minutes, 100 SMS, and have a one-day validity.

Airtel has tied-up with Aeromobile to enable the best in-flight connectivity across 19 airlines flying across different international sectors. Moreover, in order to lend support to customers during their travel, Airtel has a 24 x 7 contact centre. In addition, the company has a dedicated whatsapp number where customers can call and get support from a network specialist squad for real-time resolution.

Customers also have a self-serve option of managing data usage, buying additional minutes, getting real time billing details by logging in to the Airtel Thanks App.

When compared with the competition, which is Reliance Jio, the price and benefits of the in-flight roaming plans from Airtel remain identical. However, Jio supports about 22 airlines while Airtel is 3 airlines short from that number which is the only advantage Jio users have.