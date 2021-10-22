Airtel launches Airtel IQ Video Platform for OTT Video Services

Airtel has announced the launch of its Video Platform as a Service (CPaaS) – ‘Airtel IQ Video’. Airtel’s in-house engineering teams have developed the solution.

Airtel IQ Video allows businesses to build world-class video streaming products for large and small screens with minimal investment in infrastructure and technology. Airtel IQ Video is an end-to-end managed solution that brings convenience along with cost benefits.

It encompasses a variety of features ranging from app development, content hosting, curation and lifecycle management to search and discovery, analytics and monetisation models (advertising, subscriptions, transactions).

Take Raj TV’s example, which has used Airtel IQ Video to take the OTT route to serve increasingly digitally-savvy consumers. M Raajhendhran, Managing Director at Raj Television Network “We had a content library of over 30,000 hours with some of the best Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films. But most of this content was on tapes/analog formats, and audiences also want to access these through OTT. Using Airtel IQ Video, we have digitised our content, hosted it on Airtel’s cloud platforms, and offered it to audiences both in India and globally through our own OTT app. Importantly, we have achieved this at a fraction of the cost in a very quick time with access to the best technology that has ensured the user experience is excellent.

We look forward to deeping our relationship with Airtel.”

According to RBSA Advisors, India’s video OTT market is expected to touch USD 12.5 billion by 2030, from USD 1.5 billion, currently. The report also highlighted that the next wave of growth in the OTT landscape will come from tier II, III and IV cities and regional languages at the centre of this growth story. Keeping these changing trends in sight, existing regional OTTs are looking to scale their technology platforms to accommodate the rising number of users. Traditional content providers such as regional TV broadcasters are looking to digitise their content libraries through OTT applications.

During the beta phase, Airtel IQ Video has also been deployed by Eros Now and CG Telecom of Nepal. Airtel is expecting to onboard 50+ brands on the platform in coming year as interest from market has been high.