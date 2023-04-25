Airtel launches 5 new prepaid plans with unlimited 5G data, OTT subscriptions: All details

Airtel has launched five new prepaid plans for customers in India with benefits such as 5G unlimited data, Disney+ Hotstar mobile, Amazon Prime Video subscriptions, and more. With these plans, users can take full advantage of the high-speed 5G data to watch content on the OTT platforms bundled with the new Airtel prepaid plans. Read on to know more about these plans.

Plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription

Airtel Rs 499 plan

Airtel is now offering a Rs 499 plan with a 1-month validity period wherein, you get unlimited 5G internet data with unlimited calling and 100 daily SMS. In addition, users get access to a 3-month subscription of Disney+ Hotstar mobile, along with other benefits such as Xtream app content, Wynk subscription, and more. For those users who aren’t able to use 5G services for whatever reason, the plan offers unlimited 4G data with a daily cap of 3GB.

Airtel Rs 839 plan

This new prepaid plan from Airtel has an 84-day validity that gives users unlimited 5G internet data, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS/day. A 3-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile is bundled with the plan, along with other subscriptions such as for the Airtel Xstream app, RewardsMini Subscription, Wynk subscription, and more. Again, for those who cannot use 5G services, Airtel is offering unlimited 4G data with a daily limit of 2GB.

Airtel Rs 3,359 plan

Out of all the five new prepaid plans from Airtel, this one is the most expensive as it gives you a year worth of validity. The plan includes unlimited 5G data, unlimited calling, and 100 daily SMS. The subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile also gets an increased validity till a year, alongside Apollo 24|7 benefits, Wynk subscription, and more. For those who cannot avail 5G data due to any reason, the plan offers unlimited 4G data with a daily limit of 2.5GB.

Plans with Amazon Prime Video subscription

Airtel Rs 699 plan

The new plan that comes with Amazon Prime Video subscription for 56 days costs Rs 699 and also has a validity of 56 days. It provides users with unlimited 5G data, calling, and 100 daily SMS. In addition, subscribers get Xstream app benefits, Wynk subscription, and more. For those who do not have access to 5G services, the plan offers unlimited 4G data with a daily cap of 3GB.

Airtel Rs 999 plan

The last plan that offers an 84-day validity period once again offers unlimited 5G data, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day. Additionally, subscribers can avail Amazon Prime Membership for 84 days, along with Xtream app benefits, Wink subscription, RewardsMini subscription, and more. The plan offers unlimited 4G data with a daily cap of 2.5GB for those who cannot avail 5G services.