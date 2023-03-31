Airtel, India Post Payments Bank launch WhatsApp Banking Services: Know details

Airtel and India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) today announced the launch of WhatsApp Banking Services for IPPB customers, enabling them to access banking services on their mobile phone via WhatsApp messaging service.

The WhatsApp messaging solution will be delivered to customers through Airtel IQ – a cloud communications platform as a service that enables brands to engage with their customers across voice, SMS and WhatsApp channels.

Airtel also noted that it is the first telecom company in the world that serves as a Business Service Provider (BSP) for WhatsApp. With this partnership, Airtel will enable IPPB customers to seamlessly connect with the bank on WhatsApp and avail a host of banking services, including – doorstep service requests, locating the nearest Post Office and much more.

“In line with the Govt.’s ambition to bring digital and financial inclusion to citizens of India in their language, the Airtel – IPPB WhatsApp Banking solution is also working on to build multi-language support, enabling added convenience to customers especially to those in the rural parts of the country to access banking services in their preferred language”, says the operator.

Airtel has also been working with IPPB to deliver as many as 250 million messages per month to the bank’s customers many of whom are located in Mofussil towns and tier 2,3 cities. The telco says that the addition of the WhatsApp messaging will add to customer’s accessibility to connect with the bank on their fingertips, furthering Digital India mission of GoI, as part of which IPPB has been working tirelessly to deliver banking services in the rural pockets of the country.