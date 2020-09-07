Advertisement

Airtel is Now Offering Unlimited Data on all Broadband Plans

By: Mohammed Abubakar, The Mobile Indian, Hyderabad Last updated : September 07, 2020 9:40 am

Even though both telcos claim to offer "unlimited data," the same is capped at 3300GB after which the speed will be throttled down to 1Mbps.

Airtel has joined the "truly unlimited data" league for its broadband plans right after Jio recently revised its broadband plans, that now offer "truly unlimited" data. Before this, the broadband plans were capped and users benefited based on what plan they chose. But, now that Jio with its JioFiber has started offering unlimited data for as low as Rs 399 a month, Airtel has also jumped it.

 

Mind you, even though both telcos claim to offer "unlimited data," the same is capped at 3300GB after which the speed will be throttled down to 1Mbps. As per the various reports, Airtel has already begun converting plans of existing customers enrolled in plans Basic, Entertainment, Premium, and VIP, to offer "truly unlimited" internet. However, the telecom giant is yet to update/add these plans on their official website.

 

This will surely prevent a significant number of users from migrating to Jio following quite an aggressive revamp that the company made in its plans last week. Airtel has also removed its Rs 299 add-on pack from its website which means that the giant is working on new plans to tackle Jio.

 

Users in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat circles have reported that the new plans have started to reflect in their accounts.

 

A week ago, Jio revamped its existing plans which now offer great value for money. Furthermore, these plans will offer parallel Upload and Download speeds and new customers will get a 'no-condition' 30-day free trial to try out the service.

