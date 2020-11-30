Airtel is giving free 5GB data to new prepaid customers

Airtel is running a new promotional offer where the telcom provider is giving free 5GB data to new prepaid customers.

Advertisement

Airtel keeps coming out with new offers to attract new customers towards its network and the latest offer is for the new prepaid customers to whom Airtel will provide free 5GB of data.

After the customer has got his/her SIM activated, they will be given 5 coupons with 1GB of data when they download the 'Airtel Thanks' app for the first time.

According to a report in Telecom Talk, the offer is available for prepaid customers of Airtel in India and those who have purchased a new 4G SIM or upgraded to a 4G device and are registering on Airtel Thanks app for the first time using a prepaid number.

Advertisement

Airtel Thanks is the application in which you have to look for offers as Airtel keeps changing them and you might be able to grab them if you get to spot one at the right time.

Earlier this month, through its Airtel Thanks app itself, the telecom provided free YouTube Premium to its customers for 3 months. The offer is only open to participants in India between 22nd October 2020 and 22nd April 2021. The offer must be availed before 22nd May 2021.

As per the terms and conditions, the offer is available to customers who are not current YouTube Music Premium, YouTube Premium, YouTube Red or Google Play Music subscribers, have not been YouTube Music Premium, YouTube Premium, YouTube Red or Google Play Music subscribers nor participated in a YouTube Music Premium, YouTube Premium, YouTube Red or Google Play Music trial before.

If one has previously trialled or subscribed to YouTube Music Premium or Google Play Music or if one is currently a subscriber of YouTube Music Premium or Google Play Music, this offer will only enable trial service of YouTube Premium’s non-music features.