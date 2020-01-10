  • 13:54 Jan 10, 2020

Airtel increases the price of Rs 199 postpaid plan to Rs 249

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 10, 2020 12:17 pm

Airtel Rs 249 postpaid plan is available only in one i.e Jammu & Kashmir circle.
Airtel launched a postpaid plan of Rs 199 for its customers last month in just Jammu & Kashmir circle. Now, the telco has increased the price of this plan to Rs 249.

TelecomTalk reports that the Rs 249 postpaid plan is available only in one i.e Jammu & Kashmir circle. The plan offers its customers 25GB data for the entire month. Additionally, the plan also offers unlimited, local and STD calling to any network and 100 SMS per day. Lastly, under the Airtel Thanks benefits, the customers of this postpaid plan will also get Wynk Music subscription.

Reliance Jio is also offering Rs 199 postpaid plan but unlike Airtel plan, this is available across all circles. Benefits wise, it offers the same benefits as of Airtel Rs 249 plan.

Airtel recently introduced two prepaid plans of Rs 279 and Rs 379. The Airtel Rs 279 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days and it offers 1.5GB data per day, 100 SMS messages and unlimited voice calls. The Airtel Rs 379 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 84  days and it offers 6GB high-speed of total data access, 900 SMS messages, and unlimited voice calls.

 

Both the plans offer benefits like four-week courses from Shaw Academy, access to Wynk Music and premium content through Airtel Xstream. Customers get  Rs 100 cashback on purchasing a FASTag as well.

