Airtel Hello Tunes now free to all Airtel Thanks customers

Wynk Music’s extensive library offers popular music across various genres and 15+ languages, including English, Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Haryanvi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Oriya, Assamese and Rajasthani.

Wynk Music from Airtel has launched a new campaign #ExpresswithHellotune, to enable customers to share their current moods and feeling with friends and loved ones through music, with a song of their choice.



Airtel Hello Tunes is available for FREE to all Airtel Thanks customers. And as a special gesture, Airtel has made Hello Tunes available to all non Airtel Thanks customers also for a period of 14 days to enable them be part of #ExpresswithHellotune.

For setting Hellotune on Wynk, one has to open the Wynk Music App. Look for the hellotune icon on top right and pick a hellotune from across languages & genres .

With most of India confined to their homes to practice social distancing, #ExpressWithHellotune aims at giving a platform to millions of Airtel customers to use music as a means to express how they feel to their friends and family by playing them a song when they call.



#ExpresswithHellotune calls on all Airtel customers to set a song as their Hello Tune. Customers can choose from over 6 million songs on the Wynk Music app and set them as their Hellotune for FREE. Customers can also set/change their hellotunes unlimited times at no extra cost.



