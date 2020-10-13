Airtel DTH launches education channel with Aakash Educational services for JEE and NEET aspirants

Airtel is launching a new education channel in collaboration with Aakash Institute at Rs 247 per month, for JEE and NEET aspirants.

Airtel Digital TV, the DTH arm of Bharti Airtel and Aakash Educational Services Limited, one of the national Institutes in test preparatory services, today launched India’s first dedicated TV channels for medical and engineering entrance exams preparation at Rs 247 per month.

Aakash Edu TV, the new education channel will be available exclusively on Airtel Digital TV, will provide coaching sessions to students across India who are preparing for entrance exams such as JEE/Advanced and NEET.

Aakash Edu TV-JEE and Foundation will be available on Airtel DTH Channel No. 467 and Aakash Edu TV - NEET will be available on Airtel DTH Channel No. 478.

Customers with Airtel Digital TV subscription simply need to give missed call on 9154052467 to subscribe for JEE Channel and 9154052478 to subscribe for the NEET Channel amongst other activation methods. These channels are available as Free Preview till October 21, 2020.

Sunil Taldar, Director - Homes, Bharti Airtel said: “We are delighted to partner with Aakash Institute to offer high quality Ed-tech content to our 17 Mn DTH customers across the country in an affordable and simple way, helping millions of aspiring students to realize their dreams of clearing Medical and Engineering entrance exams using high quality test preparation offered through Aakash EduTV on Airtel DTH platform."