Airtel digital TV customers can now watch series of Malgudi Days

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 15, 2020 2:54 pm

Malgudi Days was first telecast on the national television in 1986
Airtel digital TV has today announced its content partnership with EPIC On - India’s Storytellers. As part of this partnership, Airtel digital TV will bring the nostalgic series of Malgudi Days to its customers across the country.

Airtel digital TV customers can watch ‘Malgudi Days’ on channel 102 at just Rs 1.5 per day. Airtel has introduced this series with unique options with which customers can watch the series by playing the episodes back to back or at a dedicated time every day like they catch up on their regular TV shows, the company said in a statement.

Based on short stories by RK Narayan, Malgudi Days series is about a bunch of characters leading simple lives in a fictitious small town called Malgudi. The plots revolve around the trials and tribulations faced by the lead character Swami and his friends.

Malgudi Days was first telecast on the national television in 1986 and became an integral part of the lives of Indians who grew up during that period. Directed by Shankar Nag, the series features the then famous child actor Master Manjunath and other acclaimed actors including Girish Karnad, Vaishali Kasaravalli, Ananth Nag and Arundhati Nag.
 
Commenting on the new channel Aashish Ahuja, Marketing Head - Airtel digital TV said, “As a brand we are always innovating to delight our customers with a rich bouquet of content. We picked up that nostalgia is a strong consumer need and Malgudi Days is one of the most perfect all-time classic that a whole lot of us grew up watching. We are delighted to add the show to our offerings and promise to continue adding such relevant content for our customers.”


Commenting on the partnership with Airtel Digital TV, Sourjya Mohanty, Chief Operating Officer - EPIC On said, “We are happy to join hands with Airtel digital TV and strengthen our presence across the country. This is the beginning of a long-term partnership. We are hoping to continue curating high-appealing India-centric bespoke programmes for the service and truly entertain audiences across all age-groups.”

