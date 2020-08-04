Advertisement

Airtel Digital TV customers can now upgrade to Xstream Box at Rs 1500

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 04, 2020 4:02 pm

Subscribers need to have a broadband plan of at least Rs 799 to receive the XStream box at a discounted price.
Airtel Digital TV has announced that its Airtel Xstream Fiber users can now upgrade to Xstream Box at a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500.

The offer was first reported by DreamDTH and it is applicable only for the Airtel Digital TV subscribers. However, it is to be noted that the subscribers need to have a broadband plan of at least Rs 799 to receive the XStream box at a discounted price.

Apart from paying Rs 1,500 as the refundable security deposit, Airtel Digital TV users need to buy a content pack of Rs 452 to activate the box. In case of a secondary connection, customers need to pay Rs 360 instead of Rs 452. One can purchase the Xstream Box as an upgrade to the existing SD or HD set-top box or as a secondary connection.

Also, the set-top box needs to be recharged every month for the box to stay active. Rs 153 needs to be paid to keep the box active which will provide you 225+ free channels along with the mandatory DD channels.

Recently, Airtel offered Airtel Xstream Box, at a refundable security deposit for its Xstream broadband customers. Under this offer, Airtel Xstream broadband users can opt for the Airtel Xstream box at a refundable deposit of Rs 1,500.

 
This means users will get the STB at said price and it will be refunded the user returns it back to the company. Furthermore, customers have to pay a sum of Rs 1951, which includes the security deposit along with a one month package of 129 channels.

