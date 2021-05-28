Advertisement

Airtel deploys additional 15 MHz Spectrum - 5 MHz in 1800 band and 10 MHz in 2300 band in Kerala

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 28, 2021 3:12 pm

Latest News

Airtel has deployed an additional 5 Mhz spectrum in the 1800 Mhz and 10 MHz in 2300 band along with advance network software tools across its network in the state.
Advertisement

Airtel said that it has upgraded its mobile network in Kerala to deliver the best network experience for its customers. Airtel’s network covers 96.34% population of the state.

 

Airtel has deployed an additional 5 Mhz spectrum in the 1800 Mhz and 10 MHz in 2300 band along with advance network software tools across its network in the state to significantly bolster high speed data capacity. The deployment will strengthen an already superior network for Airtel customers across the state.

Advertisement

 

It will enable improved network availability and data speeds along with better coverage inside homes and buildings in cities and urban areas. The deployment also allows Airtel to offer wider coverage along highways and rail routes as well as increase footprint in villages as more people access high speed data services.

 

Airtel had acquired 1800, 2300 and 900 Mhz spectrum for Kerala during the recent auctions by the Government of India. With its diverse spectrum holdings across 1800 FDD, 2100 FDD, 2300 TDD, 900 FDD, the company is well positioned to serve the growing demand for high speed data services and its network is fully ready for 5G.

 

Marut Dilwari, COO – Kerala, Bharti Airtel said, “Airtel is expanding its network with the same commitment to performance and reliability for which it has long been recognized and endorsed by the customers in Kerala. We are driven by the vision to provide ubiquitous connectivity and mobility to rural and urban customers alike. The additional network deployment and new technology upgrades will massively enhance our network capacity to serve the growing data requirement of customers.”

 

Following the pandemic, the adoption of the work from home, online classes, video streaming has witnessed a massive surge. Airtel’s intervention to build additional capacities will go a long way in helping customers stay connected.

 

Airtel has also deployed advanced network technologies and tools such as pre-5G Massive MIMO, 4G Advanced and Carrier Aggregation to step up high speed network capacity and coverage.

Airtel deploys 5MHz spectrum in 1800 band in Tamil Nadu

Airtel announces special benefits for its customers during the ongoing pandemic

Airtel rolls out COVID support services on Airtel Thanks app

Airtel Payments Bank launches DigiGold service on its platform

Airtel Payments Bank launches ‘Rewards123’ Digital Savings Account for a minimal cost of Rs 299, offers multiple benefits

Airtel launches 5G-ready ‘Airtel IoT’ platform to connect and manage billions of devices and apps

Latest News from Airtel

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Airtel deploys 5MHz spectrum in 1800 band in Tamil Nadu

Vodafone Idea offers one-time Rs 49 plan for free to 6 cr low-income customers

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies