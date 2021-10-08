Airtel announces Rs 6000 cashback on purchase of new smartphone

Airtel has today announced Rs 6000 cashback for users who purchase new smartphones. As part of its Mera Pehla Smartphone program, Airtel has today announced this offer.

Airtel Rs 6000 cashback Offer

Airtel will offer a cashback of Rs 6,000 to customers who purchase a new smartphone priced upto Rs 12,000 (appx.) from leading brands. Over 150 smartphones are eligible for this. You can know more about the program and the list of eligible handsets, one can head to the Airtel website.

To avail of the Rs 6000 cashback benefit, a customer needs to recharge with an Airtel prepaid pack of Rs 249 or above continuously (as per pack validity) for 36 months. The customer will receive the cashback in two parts. The first instalment of Rs 2000 after 18 months and the remaining Rs 4000 after 36 months.

For e.g. A customer opts for a device priced at Rs 6000. She enjoys generous data quotas and unlimited calling benefits with every Airtel prepaid recharge to unlock a superior smartphone experience. At the end of 36 months, with a cashback benefit of Rs 6000, the customer gets back her entire investment in the device.

Customers opting for this program are also eligible for a one-time FREE screen replacement by Servify in case of damage. This offers an additional cost-benefit upto Rs 4800 (estimated cost of screen replacement for a Rs 12,000 Smartphone). Once the customer is on an eligible recharge pack, the screen replacement enrolment can be done on Airtel Thanks App. But this should be done within 90 days period.

Along with unlimited calling and data benefits, customers enjoy a range of exclusive Airtel Thanks benefits with their prepaid recharges. These include a FREE Wynk Music subscription and a 30 day trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition.