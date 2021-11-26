After hiking tariffs, Airtel now offering 500MB additional daily data with 4 prepaid plans

Airtel earlier this week hiked the prices of its popular prepaid plans by up to 25%. The new prepaid plans are now live on the website of the company. Now Airtel has started offering 500MB of additional daily data with four of its prepaid plans.

The Airtel additional benefit of 500MB free daily data is applicable on the already-existing Rs 299, Rs 265, Rs 719 and Rs 839 prepaid plans. The additional 500MB daily data can be redeemed by the customers through the Airtel Thanks app and it will be valid till existing pack validity.

Here are the Airtel prepaid plans offering additional data:

Airtel Rs 265 prepaid plan

The Airtel Rs 265 prepaid plan comes with 28 days validity. It offers 1GB of daily 4G data (plus an additional 500MB). The plan also provides unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Then there are extra benefits like Wynk Music, and free Hello Tunes. You also get Amazon Prime Mobile Edition free trial with this pack.

ALSO READ: Operators Hike Tariff: What to expect from Airtel, Vi?

Airtel Rs 299 prepaid plan

The Airtel Rs 299 prepaid plan comes with 28 days validity. It offers 1.5GB (plus an additional 500MB) of 4G data every day for 28 days. Further, the plan comes with 100 SMS daily and unlimited voice calls.



There is Wynk Music, Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition for one month, Apollo 24|7 Circle (three months), free courses from Shaw Academy, Wynk Music, and free Hello Tunes. Additionally, it offers a Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.

Airtel Rs 719 prepaid plan

The Airtel Rs 719 prepaid plan comes with 84 days validity. It offers 1.5GB of daily data for 84 days. The pack also offers free 500MB of data per day. There are unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day bundeled with the plan.

You also get extra benefits like Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition for one month, Apollo 24|7 Circle (three months), free online courses at Shaw Academy, Wynk Music, and free Hello Tunes. Additionally, it offers a Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.

Airtel Rs 839 prepaid plan

The Airtel Rs 839 prepaid plan comes with 84 days validity. It offers 2GB of daily data for 84 days. This one also comes with free 500MB of data per day. Users will also get unlimited voice calls and 100 daily SMS with this plan.

There are other benefits bundled with the plan like Prime Mobile Edition free trial, Apollo 24/7 Circle for 3 months, Shaw online courses, Wynk Music, Rs 100 FASTag cashback, and free Hello Tunes.