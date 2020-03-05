ACT Fibernet provides ACT Stream TV 4K device on rental model, brings new features and more

ACT Fibernet customers can visit the company’s website and book the ACT Stream TV 4K box. Users need to pay Rs 1,000 as a one-time refundable security deposit.

ACT Fibernet has announced that it is rolling its upgraded media streaming device, ACT Stream TV 4K on a device rental model. The company has also revealed a host of new features and offers for its streaming box as well.

To start with the rental programme, ACT Fibernet customers can visit the company’s website and book the ACT Stream TV 4K box. Users need to pay Rs 1,000 as a one-time refundable security deposit.

Furthermore, one can choose two rental programmes including monthly rental of Rs 200 + taxes and 6-month rental fee of Rs 1000 + taxes. The ACT Fibernet ACT Stream TV 4K comes with a price tag of Rs 4,499. All customers will get a special promotional offer of 100+ TV channels, 100 GB extra data per month along with 1-month Zee5 and 2-months HOOQ subscription complimentary.

Coming to the upgraded streaming box, it now comes with Amazon Prime pre-loaded along with existing streaming apps such as Netflix, Hotstar, Sony Liv, Hooq, Zee5, YouTube, Sun NXT. Furthermore, users can opt for single click subscription for Netflix where customers can sign up for Netflix and pay via their ACT Fibernet bill from Inside the device and enjoy cashback up to Rs 500 per month.

“Customers today enjoy content on TV and across Video on demand platforms. With the ACT Stream TV 4K, we wanted to bring convenience and value to our customers. In line with our promise of Feel the Advantage, customers can now view/ stream all their favorite content (Streaming Apps+ live tv) in one place. Customers will also be eligible for special offers on Netflix (cash backs) and popular apps like Hooq and Zee5.”, said Ravi Karthik , Marketing Head , ACT Fibernet.