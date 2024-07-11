Acerpure Launches DIY Amrit Series Water Purifiers in India: Price, Features

Acer’s sub-brand, Acerpure, has officially entered the Indian water purifier market with the launch of the Acerpure Amrit series. The new series from Acerpure includes three models of water purifiers – Acerpure Amrit RO, Amrit Elite which has RO plus UV technology support, and Amrit Supreme, which includes RO, UV and Alkaline technology support.

Acerpure DIY Amrit Water Purifiers: Price, Availability

Acerpure Amrit Water Purifiers are currently available on Amazon and will soon be launched on Flipkart. The series starts at Rs 17,990. In addition to the standard 1-year warranty on the unit, customers who book their water purifier by July 30th will get access to a special launch offer.

This exclusive deal entitles them to a complimentary set of filters, available for redemption after the first cycle and within two years of purchase. This effectively makes filter replacement cost zero for upto two years depending on the use case.

Acerpure DIY Amrit Water Purifiers: Features

The Acerpure Amrit series introduces user-replaceable filters, reducing service charges by 100%. The filters can be changed in 3 easy steps, while traditional water purifiers often require complicated and costly technician services to replace filters involving pipes and intricate installations.

In contrast, Acerpure water purifiers feature user-replaceable filters, simplifying the replacement process into a user-friendly task. This also ensures that customers get genuine spares as they are sent directly by Acerpure India. Users who prefer assistance from a service technician can access a vast network of service centres, covering over 18,000 PIN codes, for regular maintenance or technical support.

With a high-recovery system that boosts clean water output by upto 40%, the Acerpure Amrit series significantly reduces water wastage compared to traditional RO filters, says the brand.

Key features of the Amrit water purifiers include a stainless-steel tank that decreases E. Coli growth by 94.4% within 24 hours, highlighting a strong commitment to hygiene and safety. Each purchase includes a TDS meter to help users monitor water quality. The Amrit Series Supreme model offers Alkaline enhancement, neutralising toxins, reducing acidity, and improving water taste.