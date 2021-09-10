Acer TravelMate P2 AMD Laptops launched with Ryzen Pro processors

Acer has launched a couple of new models under its TravelMate P2 series of laptops that are powered by the AMD Ryzen Pro Processors. The laptops come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Both of them run Windows 10 and will be upgradable to Windows 11 in the future.

The Acer TravelMate P2 15.6-inch AMD variant price starts at $749.99 (approx Rs 55,100) for the AMD Ryzen 5 Pro variant. The AMD Ryzen 7 Pro variant comes at a price of $849.99 (approx Rs 62,500). The laptop comes in Black colour option.

The 15-inch is already available for purchase via Acer’s website in the US. The 14-inch Acer TravelMate P2 14-inch (AMD) variant will be available for purchase starting January 2022.

Acer TravelMate P2 AMD Specifications

The 15.6-inch TravelMate P2 gets a full-HD (1,290×1,080 pixels) IPS display. Further, there’s a 170-degree field of view and 16:9 aspect ratio. The display specifications of the 14-inch model have not been revealed in detail yet.

Read More: Acer Swift X laptop launched in India with AMD 5000 Series processor, up to 15 hours of battery life

The 14-inch TravelMate P214-41-G2 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U chipset. The 15.6-inch TravelMate P215-41-G2 can be powered by either an AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U or an AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U chipset.

Both of them get 8GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Connectivity options include 3 x USB Type-A ports, 1 x USB Type-C port, 1 x HDMI, 1 x VGA, and Ethernet ports. There’s also a full-size SD card reader and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Wireless connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax.

For battery life, the laptops can last up to 12 hours on a single charge. It can be charged using the 65W charger that comes bundled with the laptops. Additional features include a 720p video camera, a manual privacy shutter, an IR camera for Windows Hello and two microphones for voice calls.