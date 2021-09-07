Acer Swift X laptop launched in India with AMD 5000 Series processor, up to 15 hours of battery life

Acer India has today announced the launch of its new Thin and light laptop – Acer Swift X in India. The newest member of its premium Swift line of laptops is the first of its series to come powered with RTX 30 series discrete graphics.

The Acer Swift X will be available on Acer Online Store, Flipkart, Acer Exclusive stores, Vijay Sales and other authorized retail stores starting from Rs 84,999.

Acer Swift X Features

The Swift X features a 14-inch FHD IPS display with an 85.73% screen-to-body ratio. The display also has 300 nits brightness and 100% sRGB, enough for editing 4K video. The laptop also includes a fingerprint sensor for more secure sign-in through Windows Hello. Further, there is also AI-enhanced noise suppression for smoother video calls and Acer BlueLightShield technology. This helps lessen eye strain during long editing sessions.

The laptop packs an AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors and the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. With up to 4.4 GHz, 8 cores, and 16 processing threads, this thin and light laptop can render 4K videos. In addition, it has a memory of up to 16GB of RAM and storage of up to 2TB SSD.

It weighs just 1.39 kg and is 17.9mm thick. The mobility is carried by its 59Wh battery, with up to 15 hours of use and fast charging support.

The new Swift X optimizes its thermal performance with a fan of 59 blades, 0.3mm, and dual D6 copper heat pipes to maximize cooling efficiency. In addition, the stereo ring with an inclined plane on the fan top brings in more volume of air combined with a wider air vent.

This design efficiently intakes more air and delivers up to 5- 10% improvement in airflow. Also, the Air inlet keyboard design upgrades its thermal performance. It expels 8- 10% more heat compared to the keyboard without an air inlet.