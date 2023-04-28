HomeNewsAcer Swift Go 2023 laptop launched in India

Acer Swift Go 2023 laptop launched in India

Acer Swift Go 2023 has been launched in India, which comes with a 14-inch OLED display, 13th Gen Intel CPU and more.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Acer swift go 2023

Acer has launched a new laptop in India, the Swift Go 2023. The new laptop from Acer comes powered with the 13th generation Intel Core i5 processor and is aimed at those looking for a balanced overall workflow. It has an OLED panel suitable for those who stream content a lot. Read on to learn more about the new Acer laptop.

Acer Swift Go 2023: Price, Specifications

The Acer Swift Go 2023 is now available in India at a starting price of Rs 79,990. The laptop can be purchased via Acer Exclusive Stores, Acer E-store, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Amazon. The laptop also comes with a one-year international traveller’s warranty.

As for its specs, the laptop sports a 14-inch OLED screen with a screen resolution of 2,880 x 1,800 pixels, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut support. It delivers a brightness of 400 nits and uses Acer CineCrystal technology for sharp visuals.

Under the hood, it is powered by the 13th generation Intel Core i5-13500H CPU with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD storage. The Acer Swift Go 2023 runs on Windows 11 Home out of the box.

Connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 1 x HDMI, 1 x USB 3.2 port, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 port with power-off charging, and 1 x USB Type-C port with DC-in. The laptop measures 1.49 x 31.2 x 21.7 cm and weighs 1.25 kg.

Additional features include a QHD web camera with Acer’s Temporal Noise Reduction for high-quality pictures in low-light conditions and a full-size backlit keyboard. The Acer Swift Go 2023 is backed by a 65Wh battery that supports 100W PD charging.

