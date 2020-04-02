Acer Predator Triton 500 and Nitro 5 Gaming Notebooks announced with 10th Gen Intel Core Processors

Acer Predator Triton 500 is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processor.

Acer has announced the Predator Triton 500 and Nitro 5 gaming laptops. The Predator Triton 500 gaming laptop is priced starting at US$ 2199.99 (Rs 1,67,380 approx.) and will be available from May 2020. The Acer Nitro 5 is priced starting at US$ 799.99 (Rs 57,060 approx.) and will be available from May 2020.



Alongside significant developments in thermal performance, both devices come with the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors and newly announced NVIDIA GeForce RTX SUPER and GTX GPUs.



Acer Predator Triton 500



Predator Triton 500 is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER or 2070 SUPER GPUs with Max-Q Design. It comes with up to 7.5 hours of battery life. The notebook features 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with an optional 300Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time.





The Predator Triton 500 comes with a Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i wireless controller, E3100G ethernet controller and Control Center 2.0 to push network connection quality up to new levels. All this power is packed into a thin 17.9 mm (0.7 in) and lightweight 2.1 kg (4.63 lb) all-metal chassis that features narrow bezels and an 81% screen-to-body ratio. The notebook has up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory and up to 2 TB of SSD storage.



The Predator Triton 500 features Acer's Vortex Flow technology, a new design involving three custom engineered fans strategically placed in the chassis, working in tandem to increase additional airflow while also reducing noise. This is further enhanced by CoolBoost technology, which increases fan speed for improved performance. Gamers can monitor the device's temperature and adjust the fan speed through the PredatorSense UI. The cooling system also includes an all-metal 4th Gen AeroBlade 3D fan.



Acer Nitro 5



The Acer Nitro 5 comes with up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 -10750H processor paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. It comes with up to 32GB DDR4 RAM and 2 x M.2 PCle SSDs and 1 x 1 TB HDD.



The notebook features a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time. The Acer Nitro 5 comes with several innovative thermal solutions in order to maximize cooling efficiency even under heavy loads. It features a dual-fan cooling system that takes advantage of strategically placed intake/exhaust ports and four heat vents to achieve an overall 25% improvement in thermal performance over last year’s model.



This is further optimized by CoolBoost technology capable of increasing fan speed by 10% and CPU/GPU cooling by 9%. Furthermore, it supports Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (802.11ax) and Killer Ethernet E2600 enabling gamers to take full advantage of these thermal improvements.









