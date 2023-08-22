Acer One 10, One 8 tablets launched in India: Price, Specs, Competition

Acer has debuted a couple of a new tablets in the Indian market, including the One 10 and One 8, both of which are budget offerings. These are the brand’s first set of tablets since 2015 when it last launched a similar product in India. These tablets run on Android 12 OS and are priced under Rs 20,000. Take a look at what they have to offer.

Acer One 8: Price, Specs, Competition

The Acer One 8 starts at Rs 12,990 and comes in two variants – 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB. It is available for purchase from Acer Exclusive Stores and E-stores.

The Acer One 8 sports an 8.7-inch WXGA+ IPS display panel and is powered by the MediaTek MT8768 Octa-Core Processor. The device has up to 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1 TB using a microSD card.

As for cameras, the Acer One 8 gets a single 8-megapixel shooter on the back panel and a 2-megapixel front camera. It is backed up by a 5,100mAh battery. Other features of the tablet include stereo speakers, 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, and more.

The Acer One 8 is competing with the likes of Moto Tab G20 and Nokia T10. The former supports up to 2TB expandable storage which can be an advantage for those who want more storage. The Nokia T10 on the other hand has the Unisoc T606 chipset which is a better processor than MediaTek’s in terms of on-paper specs. Moreover, Nokia has assured of two years of OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates for its tablet meaning it will receive Android 14 update also, while there’s no word on updates for the Acer tab.

Acer One 10: Price, Specs, Competition

The Acer One 10 4GB + 64GB model starts at Rs 17,990, while the 6GB + 128GB version comes at Rs 19,990 and is available in Grey colour.

The Acer One 10 sports a 10.1-inch WUXGA IPS Incell Panel Technology display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution and 350 Nits Brightness. It is powered by the same chipset and runs on the same OS as its smaller sibling, the One 8. However, the top model gets more RAM and storage, which is again expandable up to 1 TB.

For optics, there’s a 5 MP fixed-focus front camera and 13 MP dual rear cameras with Sony IMX Sensor. It is backed up by a 7,100mAh battery with support for USB-C charging. Connectivity options remain the same as the Acer One 8.

The Acer One 10 competes with the likes of Moto Tab G70 LTE which is also priced at Rs 19,990. It has a higher resolution display, better chipset, IP52 rating, bigger battery and faster charging. However, it has less RAM and storage compared to the Acer One 10’s top-end variant that has the same price tag.

Furthermore, it is also going against Realme Pad 2. It also has a better display, bigger battery, faster charging, better chipset, quad speakers, Android 13 based Realme UI 4.0 and more. These offerings have a much better value at what price they are being sold.