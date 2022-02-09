Acer launches Aspire 3 laptop under Make-In-India scheme

Acer India today announced the launch of its second laptop under the Make in-India scheme. The Acer Aspire 3 is now manufactured at the manufacturing facility in Noida. This is the second laptop to come of the manufacturing line after the TravelMate series laptops. With this launch, Acer’s Make in India laptops gives strong momentum to India’s manufacturing competitiveness and leverage the production-linked incentive (PLI) by the Government of India, says the company.

The mainstream Aspire 3 laptop is powered by Intel processors, which allows the Acer Aspire 3 to handle everyday tasks with ease. Acer says that it has been a strong supporter of Make in India initiative by Government of India.

It notes that it is already manufacturing Desktops, All-in-One PCs and Tablets in India. The launch of the fully made in India laptops portrays Acer’s step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and its commitment and focus on making India an electronic manufacturing powerhouse.

Read More: Acer Swift X laptop launched in India with AMD 5000 Series processor, up to 15 hours of battery life

Acer Aspire 3 Specifications

This laptop is powered with up to Intel Core i5-1135G7 with a 4.2 GHz clock speed. One can work for extended working hours as this laptop comes with a sturdy, full-length ergonomically designed Keyboard. It is intended to provide users with an easily portable device and even includes an ergonomic hinge that pulls in additional airflow underneath the laptop.

Aspire 3 also comes with hybrid storage using SSD and HDD configuration, providing fast boot-up and software performance, while the HDD offers storage for large files. In addition, the fingerprint reader adds an extra layer of security using Windows Hello. As for connectivity, it gets three USB ports, including two USB 3.2 Gen 1 and one USB 2.0 port.