Acer I-series Smart TVs launched in India with Android 11

Acer today announced the launch of new I-series Android-powered Smart TVs in India including 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch models. All the models come with Dual Band WiFi, and 2-way Bluetooth features. Further, all models are equipped with powerful 30-watt speaker systems and support Dolby Audio.

The new range of Acer Televisions will be available on all major e-commerce platforms & offline retail stores from today. The 32-inch model costs Rs 14,999, 43-inch model costs Rs Rs 27,999, 50-inch model comes at Rs 32,999 while the 55-inch model costs Rs 37,999. These prices are being reflected on Amazon at the time of writing this article.

The I-series Acer Smart TVs come with an edge-to-edge display with a frameless design. I-Series also delivers a significant upgrade in picture quality with an enhanced Wide Colour Gamut+ that delivers over a billion colours in display, HDR 10+, Super Brightness, Black Level Augmentation and 4K Upscaling and more.

Interestingly, the I-Series also comes with an in-built Smart Blue Light Reduction technology to reduce the blue light exposure to the viewer’s eyes during long periods of content consumption. Where the 32-inch model has an HD-ready display, the remaining models get a 4K Ultra-HD panel.

Read More: Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop with 12th Gen Intel CPU launched in India

Further, all four models are powered by a 64-bit Quad core processor. Except the 32-inch model which has 8GB of in-built storage, the remaining three models have 16GB of internal storage. The 32-inch variant has 1.5GB RAM while the other three variants have 2GB RAM. Acer offers a Smart remote alongside the TVs which has hotkeys for Quick Access of Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Connectivity options the I-series Smart TVs from Acer include Dual band Wifi, 2 way Bluetooth, 3 x HDMI 2.0 ports (HDMI 1 supports ARC) to connect personal computer, laptop, set top box, Blu-ray speakers or a gaming console, 1 x USB ports 2.0, 1 x USB 3.0 to connect hard drives or other USB devices. The 32-inch model doesn’t gets the USB 3.0 port.