Acer H-series, S-series Smart TVs launched in India

Acer has launched two new series of televisions in India, including the H-series and the S-series. The H-series includes four variants of TVs with UHD resolution while the S-series comes in HD and UHD option both. Moreover, both the series of TVs run on Google’s Android 11 TV OS.

The Acer S-series starts at Rs 14,999 for the 32-inch variant while the 65-inch model costs Rs 64,999. The Acer H-series in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch models are priced at Rs 29,999, Rs 34,999, and Rs 39,999, respectively. The televisions will be available for purchase from leading e-commerce platforms as well as retail stores across the country.

Acer S-series, H-series TVs Specifications

Acer H-series TVs come in 43, 50, and 55-inch screen sizes which sport a 4K UHD resolution. It comes with features such as 420 nits brightness, 1.07 billion colours, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision support. They have a sound output of 60W with Dolby Atmos support.

As for the Acer S-series, it is offered in a 32-inch and 65-inch screen sizes where the smaller model has an HD resolution and the 65-inch variant has the UHD resolution. The 32-inch variant comes with HDR10+ support and 40W sound output with Dolby Atmos. The 65-inch variant has the same display features as the H-series models, but with 50W sound output that does have Atmos support.

Both the series of televisions come with bezel-less displays and a premium metal finish. They also come with features such as MEMC support, micro dimming, intelligent frame stabilisation engine, blue light reduction, digital noise reduction, and video call support for Google Duo.

Read More: Acer I-series Smart TVs launched in India with Android 11

The Acer S and H-series TVs run on Google certified Android 11 OS with pre-installed apps including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube. Connectivity options on the televisions include 3 x HDMI 2.1 ports, 1 x USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports, WiFi, and Bluetooth.

Under the hood, the Acer S-series and H-series televisions are powered by a Cortex-A55 processor. The S-series 32-inch variant packs 1.5GB RAM and 8GB onboard storage whereas the other four models have 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage for a smooth experience.