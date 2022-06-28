Acer Aspire 7 with Intel Alder Lake, AMD Ryzen 5 CPUs launched in India

Acer has launched a new variant of its popular Aspire 7 laptop with the AMD Ryzen 5 and Intel Alder Lake CPUs in India. The laptop comes with Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics processor and features a 15.6-inch display with a full-HD resolution. The laptop also gets upgradeable RAM options. The Acer Aspire 7 has a starting price of Rs 62,990 and is available on Flipkart and Acer Online Store.

Acer Aspire 7 Specifications

The Acer Aspire 7 sports a 15.6-inch display with IPS technology, Slim Bezel, Full HD 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD. As for internal power, the Intel variant comes with a Core i5-1240P processor, while the AMD model comes with Ryzen 5-5500U CPU. Both the variants feature NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM.

There’s 8 GB of DDR4 system memory which is upgradeable up to 32 GB using two soDIMM modules. As for storage, you get 512 GB of PCIe Gen4 SSD. The Aspire 7 features a keyboard with improved airflow for heat dissipation. Apart from that, the laptop features two heat pipes.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 6E, 802.11a/b/g/n+ax wireless LAN, and Bluetooth v5.2. As for ports, the laptop offers 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 1 x USB Type-C port, 1 x Thunderbolt-4, and 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2, Display Port over USB-C. The laptop packs a 50 Wh battery that comes with a 3-pin 135 W AC adapter. The machine features a 720p HD webcam, stereo speakers, and a multi-gesture supported trackpad.

Acer launched new laptops internationally back in the month of May, including Acer Swift OLED 3 along with the refreshed Acer Spin 5 and Acer Spin 3. These laptops were aimed at professionals seeking powerful performance. The company also announced the launch of Acer Chromebook Spin 714 powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors and the Acer Chromebook Tab 510 sporting a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform at the time.